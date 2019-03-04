Former Hollywood heart-throb Luke Perry has died after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist has confirmed. He was 52.

The Riverdale actor — who rose to fame in the '90s playing bad boy Dylan McKay on teen drama 90210 — had been in a Los Angeles hospital since last Wednesday, where he was in an induced coma.

In a statement, Perry's heartbroken family said it "appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning".

His children, Jake, 21, and Sophie, 18, his ex-wife, Minnie Sharp, and fiance Wendy Madison Bauer were with him when he passed away, his rep said.

'GIANT HEART': TRIBUTES FLOW

Hollywood stars have paid tribute to Perry including the cast and crew of his current TV show, popular Netflix teen drama Riverdale.

In a joint statement, Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, as well Warner Bros. and The CW described Perry as a "father figure".

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," the statement said.

"A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.

"A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

EARLY LIFE

Luke Perry was born in Fredericktown, Ohio, in America's Midwest, and moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue a career in acting, before relocating again — to New York for a role on a soap, Loving.

From there, he worked in a string of odd jobs including in a doorknob factory and laying asphalt, according to E! News, while auditioning for acting roles.

Perry landed his breakout role in 1990 as Porsche-driving bad boy Dylan McKay in Beverly Hills 90210, where his character romanced Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty) and Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth).

90210's co-creator, the late Aaron Spelling, described Perry's character as a "little dangerous, a little on the edge" in a Rolling Stone interview.

"When Luke walked into the audition, it was like 'Wow, that's the person,'" 90210 co-creator Darren Star added.

"He seems exactly like James Dean to me, but it isn't a conscious imitation — he's really being himself."

With his brooding stare, Perry was compared to James Dean though he grew up idolising Paul Newman.

Perry said he heard his mother admiring Newman's looks: "He's the most beautiful man in the world, honey … he's a movie star," Perry recalled his mother as saying.

"I thought, 'OK, that's cool.' I watched him and, 'Yeah, man, who didn't want to be Paul Newman!"'

RIVERDALE ROLE

While his 90210 rolewas by far his most iconic, Perry had a career comeback in recent years playing Fred Andrews in Riverdale, a construcion worker and the father of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).

The CW series, which screens in Australia on Netflix, is a dark take on the Archie comics on which Perry starred for three seasons (Riverdale has been renewed for a fourth).

Perry's final movie role will be in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, about the Charles Manson murders and co-starring Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, due to be released in July.

Later in life, Perry spoke about wanting more from life than just to be famous.

"When you are younger you can have only work, and I did for a long time," Perry said.

"But it doesn't command my attention that way anymore.

"A lot of the mysteries and the questions I had about it I've figured out, but life offers up mysteries every day."

90210 REBOOT

In a bizarre twist, Perry suffered the stroke which ultimately killed him on the same day it was announced that the original stars of Beverly Hills 90210 has signed on for a reboot.

Perry's former co-stars Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris were all returning for the new series, though Perry's contractual obligations on Riverdale were said to have prevented him from signing on as a regular.

Previously, Spelling said Perry intended to "do as many [episodes] as he can do" in an interview with Access Live.