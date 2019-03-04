A new documentary has alleged that Michael Jackson "married" one of the boys he is accused of raping in a ceremony held in the King of Pop's bedroom.

James Safechuck told HBO documentary-makers in Leaving Neverland that he was just 10 years old when he and Jackson, then 30, held a mock ceremony, the Daily Mail reported.

Safechuck also showed off some of the expensive jewellery he received from the mega-star.

James Safechuck says he 'married' the pop singer in a mock wedding ceremony. Photo / via HBO

"I was really into jewellery at that time and he would reward me with jewellery for doing sexual acts to him," Safechuck explained in a preview for the documentary.

Advertisement

"He would say that I need to sell him some so I could earn the gift."

At the time, Safechuck had known the pop star for a year after meeting in 1987 on the set of a Pepsi commercial.

The abuse began a few months later, Safechuck alleged.

He said despite the abuse he was still "drawn to the singer" because he was mentally and emotionally manipulated. He also said he still feels a great sense of guilt.

"We were just like fully in love at that time. When I wasn't with him, I was thinking of him," Safechuck said.

"It just feels like the greatest thing when he calls. He'd come over and we'd spend the day shopping or hang out, or he'd come over and he'd spend the night. Or we'd go to the Hideout in Westwood and spend a few nights there."

The Hideout was Jackson's apartment in Los Angeles where he would stay when recording.

Safechuck says that Jackson then made a bizarre request.

"So we were like this married couple. I say married because we had this mock wedding ceremony," he claims.

"We did this in his bedroom and we filled out some vows like we would be bonded forever. It felt good. And the ring is nice. It has a row of diamonds. The wedding ring."

Safechuck with Jackson. Photo / via HBO

Safechuck shows the ring in the HBO documentary. Photo / via HBO

In the documentary - which screens in New Zealand in two parts on March 10 and March 11 at 8.30pm on TVNZ 1 - shows Safechuck holding up the ring, with his fingers shaking.

"It's hard to go back to that moment," he said.

"You know, I like jewellery and I liked it as a kid so I think something that I liked was used against me. It causes discomfort. It is still hard for me not to name myself."

Safechuck showed more jewellery - gifts he says came from Jackson.

"This piece of jewellery is like a Rolex ring with a diamond in the middle. My hands are shaking just thinking about them," he said.

Safechuck and Jackson met on the set of a Pepsi commercial. Photo / Supplied

"We would go buy them at jewellery stores and we would pretend they were for someone else. Like for a female, but he would pretend like my small hand would fit for whatever female we were buying it for."

In the documentary, Safechuck shows the rings he says Jackson gave him in return for 'sexual favours'. Photo / via HBO

He then adds: "Yeah I don't like looking at the jewellery."

As Safechuck's mother explains in the documentary, she thought everything was fine since she was with her son on these trips, but did realise that her hotel rooms started to get further and further away from where Jackson and her son were each night.

"I think when I was with him he was happy," Safechuck said.

"He was at the peak of his creativity and he was at the peak of his success and everyone wanted to meet Michael or to be with Michael. He was already larger than life and then he likes you."