"My father worked at the Te Kuiti pub, a popular King Country spot in the early 60s," writes Lucy. "When the circus visited there was always a parade down the main street and it was a huge occasion. My father decided this was a serious marketing opportunity and managed to persuade the handlers to bring a lion to the pub. Apparently the locals were terrified but I think Lion Breweries appreciated his efforts. All survived the shoot."

Cold-war tactics pioneered Fake News

The KGB has a history of spreading disinformation, most notoriously claiming that the US government created the Aids epidemic. They did this by planting an article in an Indian newspaper, which four years later, was reported by Dan Rather on the CBS evening news. A New York Times story points to the list of Russian Active Measures, and says this is the same playbook for modern Fake News, in seven easy steps:

1. Find the cracks in the fabric of society, the social, demographic, economic, and ethnic divisions.

2. Create a big lie, something that would be very damaging if people believed it.

3. Wrap it in a kernel of truth.

4. Make it seem that the story came from elsewhere.

5. Find yourself a useful idiot.

6. Deny everything, even if the truth is obvious.

7. Play the long game.

(The Seven Commandments of Fake News)

Spotted outside funeral parlour

"Had to smile when I saw this parked outside a funeral parlour here in Tauranga," writes Rhys.

Down and dirty husband

"One time my husband called me at work, 'Babe, you're gonna be mad, I made a mess but don't worry I'll fix it!' I didn't even ask, just sighed. When I got home it was to a living room covered in grey powder, my husband filthy, with a rubbish bag and broom and a super-panicked look. He'd decided to help around the house and wanted to clean the fireplace. He'd just decided the best way to do it would be to stand in front of it with a trash bag and use the leaf blower to blow the ashes in." (Shared on Reddit)