They were Hollywood's golden couple for almost two decades, but the bromance of the century is no more.

Matt Damon has tossed Ben Affleck to the kerb and started a new life with Chris Hemsworth. It has been a gradual affair. But it ramped up this week when the boys ditched Hollywood's biggest night and stayed shacked up in Byron Bay at that Westfield Chris is building.

It's sad to see a bromance end. Matt and Ben were the picture perfect couple throughout the '90s and noughties, reports news.com.au.

Other men tried to replicate what they had. George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Seth Rogen and James Franco.

But Matt and Ben had something special. They're bromance came before Hollywood, when they were just a pair of 20-somethings working on a crappy screenplay for some movie called Good Will Hunting.

They became Hollywood elite together. But now Matt's traded Ben in for a newer model — Chris Hemsworth, with his meaty arms and sparkly eyes and ability to walk around everywhere in nothing but board shorts without looking like an idiot.

Matt and Chris' bromance has been going on for a while but things really kicked into gear around the time Ben relapsed and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner had to perform an intervention in a fast-food drive-thru before taking him to rehab.

The new bromance was casual at first. Matt and his family would go visit the Hemsworths in Byron Bay for holidays. But the pair made a bold statement when they decided to ditch the Oscars this week and remain in Byron together.

The true sign things are official? While the Oscars was going on, Matt was snapped dashing down to Kmart.

This isn't just a fling anymore. They're ditching important events and nesting at Kmart. It's serious.

THE ADULT VERSION OF FROZEN

Matt and Chris' romantic vacation in Byron during the Oscars meant they successfully missed seeing Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga having sex on that piano in front of Glenn Close.

I would've done it differently, but whatever. Photo / Channel 9

Everyone reckons the performance was one for the history books and, yeah, it was fine, but Bradley was flat and Lady Gaga was OTT and I guess all I'm saying is whenever I belt it out in my Honda it sounds much better.

We're all just hoping it's the last time we need to hear that stupid song. It's incredibly annoying and impossible to escape. It is everywhere.

As comedian Mel Buttle said this week after cutting me off mid-rendition: "It's the adult version of that Frozen song."

Now, let's just try to let it go.