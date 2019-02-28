Netflix has announced a reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, based on Ann M. Martin's international best-selling book franchise.

The streaming giant yesterday revealed plans to adapt the stories into a 10-episode live-action series, with Rachel Shukert (Glow) serving as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as director.

According to Netflix, the family-friendly show will follow the original characters, Kristy, Mary Anne, Claudia, Stacey, as they navigate early adolescence while running their local babysitting service.

Martin said she was "amazed" there were still passionate fans of the series to this day.

"I'm honoured to continue to hear from readers - now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers - who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends," said Martin.

"I'm very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere."

The Baby-Sitters Club books have sold more than 180 million copies worldwide to date.