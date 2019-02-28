Duncan Garner got himself in trouble with one of the biggest Hollywood stars in the world by standing him up for a highly sought-after interview.

The one and only Hugh Jackman was in Auckland on Wednesday and Garner and The AM Show had an interview slot for 12.30 at AUT.

But mistaking his universities, Garner turned up at MIT instead. Not only that, he managed to get himself trapped in the carpark there.

Revealing the story on the show this morning, his co-host Amanda Gillies recalled getting a "panicked call" from Garner saying: "I don't know what to do, I don't how to get out... I am just not going to make it."

Long story short, he didn't make it. And his colleagues were quick to throw him under the bus with Jackman, with fellow host Mark Richardson telling the star: "He had a c**k up, basically".

In video footage was was aired on the AM Show, Gillies explained the situation which Jackman said was "hilarious", but he then looked right into the camera to have a stern word with Garner.

He said: "Duncan, you've really got to come up with a better excuse than going to the wrong university, locked in a car...what was it? Forgot his homework? Come on!

He then did airquotes saying mockingly: "'Stuck in traffic' - that old chestnut."

Gillies chimed in joking that Garner was "at home with a beer".

Even Garner had no way out, admitting: "There's no more that I can say to this than to wave a white flag".