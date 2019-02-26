Hugh Jackman has confirmed he is bringing his world tour, The Man. The Music. The Show, to New Zealand in September.

Jackman will perform songs from his hit films The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more, along with music from various Broadway and film projects.

The Oscar-nomimated actor will be accompanied by a live orchestra for the shows at Auckland's Spark Arena.

LIVE: Hugh Jackman makes Surprise appearance at AUT Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Tuesday, 26 February 2019

Jackman announced the show at a press conference at AUT's South Campus, where he was joined by the university's choir for a rendition of Million Dreams - honouring the viral cover that four hundred school leavers performed of This Is Me at the campus last year.

Jackman said he'd seen the performance, and described it as a "bullet to my heart".

Māori Greatest Showman star Keala Settle then joined the choir for a rendition of The Greatest Showman hit This Is Me. Settle and Jackman were both visibly emotional as they were gifted taonga from AUT University.

Settle is joining Jackman on the New Zealand leg of his tour. The Hawaiian-born actress and singer performed the Oscar-nominated song This Is Me in The Greatest Showman.

Jackman will perform The Man. The Music. The Show at Spark Arena on September 6 and 7, 2019.