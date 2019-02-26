Supermodel Ashley Graham was stationed on the Oscars red carpet, interviewing celebrities as they arrived at the event for US TV network ABC.

One such interaction caused a stir when she asked Hawaiian-born action man Jason Momoa to perform the Māori ceremonial dance haka on cue.

"I gotta get a haka move. I gotta get, like, one haka move," she asked the Aquaman star, attempting to demonstrate by hopping awkwardly from one foot to the other.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet on the Oscars red carpet. Photo / AP

Momoa's partner Lisa Bonet immediately moved to shut down the request.

Ever the good sport, Momoa instead stuck his tongue out and gave Graham a quick pūkana, the facial gesture performed in a haka, which seemed to satisfy her as she waved the couple off. Viewers, however, were less pleased with the interaction, some labelling Graham "ignorant" for the request:

Jason Momoa is Hawaiian.

The Haka is a Mãori ceremonial dance.

Whoever this woman is that was interviewing people on the red carpet shouldn't & Lisa's response was just right.pic.twitter.com/u1B0rv33OU — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) February 25, 2019

Ashley Graham asking Jason Momoa to do the Haka at the Oscars irked me so much.



“Oh hello ethnic person, do your ethnic tribal funny dance for us on the red carpet.’



I’m glad my sister-wife intervened. She wasn’t having it. — Stephanie Yeboah (@NerdAboutTown) February 25, 2019

I think every Native person has had some version of this interaction: some one asking us to perform being indigenous, rather than being allowed to just be indigenous. #NativeTwitter



https://t.co/U9KfmbePdx — Rebecca Nagle (@rebeccanagle) February 26, 2019

Ashley Graham just asked Jason Momoa to so some "haka moves" and Momoa and Lisa Bonet looked like they were just done with these morons. — Lizzzzzzzz (@LizzyLaurie) February 25, 2019

A white lady just told Jason Momoa to “do a Haka move” on the red carpet and he and Lisa Bonet just stared at her until it went to commercial. pic.twitter.com/KYOa6ts15j — Amy (@cocoaahooves) February 25, 2019

#AshleyGraham asking #JasonMomoa for “a haka move” like it’s the latest dance craze and not a culturally significant ceremonial dance was reallllly inappropriate. — actual adult emma ™ (@femmanisim) February 25, 2019

