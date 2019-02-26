Supermodel Ashley Graham was stationed on the Oscars red carpet, interviewing celebrities as they arrived at the event for US TV network ABC.
One such interaction caused a stir when she asked Hawaiian-born action man Jason Momoa to perform the Māori ceremonial dance haka on cue.
"I gotta get a haka move. I gotta get, like, one haka move," she asked the Aquaman star, attempting to demonstrate by hopping awkwardly from one foot to the other.
Momoa's partner Lisa Bonet immediately moved to shut down the request.
Ever the good sport, Momoa instead stuck his tongue out and gave Graham a quick pūkana, the facial gesture performed in a haka, which seemed to satisfy her as she waved the couple off. Viewers, however, were less pleased with the interaction, some labelling Graham "ignorant" for the request:
It was one of several controversial moments at the Oscars — most notably Lady Gaga and A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper's performance of hit song Shallow, a duet so intimate it had scores of fans asking whether the duo's on-screen romance has spilt over into real life.