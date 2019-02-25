Selma Blair broke down in tears on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet while she posed for photos for the first time since announcing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis.

The actress was showered with support for her brave appearance and penned an emotional Instagram post the following day to describe the moment.

Blair posted a photo of her manager Troy Nankin holding her hand as she walked the red carpet with the help of a cane.

The moment we will all be talking about tomorrow is the courageous #SelmaBlair, making her first appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis, at the VF Oscar party. She needs a cane to help walk, but she came to prove that no matter how tough this disease, she is a fighter. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCTo0hA59d — Jessica Radloff (@JRadloff) February 25, 2019

"There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin; my former publicist turned manager, best friend, and fake husband. We joke," she began her post.

"I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress."

Blair said she was invited to attend the Vanity Fair party and was worried she wouldn't be able to do because she was experiencing a flare-up.

She was grateful to attend, she said.

"And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night."

Selma Blair posed with her cane on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Photo / Getty Images

Selma said she wanted to make an appearance at the red carpet event to remember the first time she attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2000 with her "not yet famous friend" Jake Gyllenhaal.

"I believed in him and his career and wanted him there," she explained. "And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in Hollywood that was full of Hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch."