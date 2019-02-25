If Olivia Colman won a new set of fans with her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes last month, she won a legion more after winning the Oscar for best actress on Sunday night.

Looking stunned as her name was read out, Colman struggled to speak through tears after being honoured for her role in The Favourite.

"It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar!" she exclaimed.

Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role. Photo / AP

"OK, I have to thank lots of people, if by the way I forget anybody I'm going to find you later and I'm going to give you all a massive snog and I'm really sorry if I might forget now.

Advertisement

"But Yorgos, my best director and the best film, and with Emma and Rachel, the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with, and to go to work with every day, I mean, you can imagine, it wasn't a hardship.

"And to be in this category with these extraordinary women, and Glenn Close... you've been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be and I think you're amazing and I love you very much."

Colman thanked her agent Lindy King, her mother and father and her "kids who are at home and watching".

She then joked: "Well, if you're not, then, well done, but I sort of hope you are. This is not going to happen again.

Olivia Colman reacts as she accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for "The Favourite" at the Oscars. Photo / AP

"And any little girl who is practising their speech on the telly, you never know. I used to work as a cleaner and I loved that job, I did spend quite a lot of my time imagining this."

She then said she was being asked to "please wrap up", and blew a raspberry to laughter from the audience.

She said: "Thank you, and my husband Ed, my best friend, I love you so much; 25 years, you've been my best supporter, he's going to cry! I'm not. Thank you so much, Fox, everybody, the cast, the crew, Frances, Sam, thank you.

"Argh, thank you so much... Lady Gaga!"

Olivia Colman arrives at the Oscars. Photo / AP

Speaking backstage after her win, Colman was asked where she will be putting her trophy.

She told the Press Association: "In bed with me, between me and my husband."