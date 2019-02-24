Netflix, the internet streaming service, is facing a backlash after a record spend of up to US$30 million ($44m) on an Oscars award campaign for its film Roma.

The staggering amount, twice what the film cost to make, could mean a movie intended to be mainly watched on TV captures the Best Picture gong for the first time.

Such a prospect rattled some leading Hollywood film-makers, who predicted it could signal a bleak future for cinemas.

Los Angeles, home to many of the more than 7000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences who vote for the Oscars — held this afternoon from 2pm (NZ time) — has been plastered with billboards and posters urging them to back Roma.

There have been endless promotional parties, industry figures have been sent chocolates and a US$175 book on the film, with a note from its star, Yalitza Aparicio (nominated for best actress), and a fortune has been spent on TV adverts.

Roma had a limited cinema release, and Steven Spielberg believes such films made primarily for TV by streaming services shouldn't be eligible for the Oscars: "The greatest contributions we can make as film-makers is to give audiences the motion picture theatrical experience."