The last time Client Liaison played here the Prime Minister almost threw up on them. This, it must be stressed, is not a comment on their music.

"I remember bumping into your newly elected Prime Minister backstage at Rhythm & Vines," the band's vocalist Monte Morgan says down the line from Melbourne. "All the security suddenly came backstage and were like, "Don't go in the bathroom, the Prime Minister's coming in'. And I was like, 'What? What's going on?' and she rushed into the bathroom and I bumped into her.

"It was revealed a couple of weeks later that she was pregnant," he laughs. "At that time no one knew."

Whether we'll see Jacinda getting down on the d-floor when Client Liaison take the stage at Galatos tonight however remains to be seen. But it wouldn't be surprising to learn that there's a sitter organised for wee Neve and 'Pick up an extra can of hairspray,' is already checked off Adern's 'To Do' list.

That's because the synth-powered era of gravity defying hair and bright neon colours has returned in a big way. The 80s are so hot right now and burning up the scene's corporate ladder is Melbourne's impeccably styled Client Liaison.

The popularity of the retro-future scene, which is based around the sound and style of the 80s, has been percolating for a while now, fuelled by the nostalgia of those who were there the first time around and the wistful idealisation of those who weren't.

"It's feel good music," Morgan offers when asked why he thinks the era is back en vogue. "It's music for people to have fun to. And that's what people want. They want to dance. They want to scream with fun."

Client Liaison certainly deliver that fun. Their sound blends 80s dance-pop hits with early house groove and references everyone from the synth-funk of Prince and Michael Jackson to the chart topping pop-production line of Stock, Aitken Waterman and Australia's favourite son John Farnham.

The group, which revolves around the core duo of Morgan and synth player/producer Harvey Miller, sprung to attention in 2012 off the back of a couple of attention grabbing music videos they'd made themselves on an old VHS camera and posted on YouTube.

Now, they've recently signed to Parlophone (home of the Beatles) and are working on their third album, the follow up to 2016's Diplomatic Immunity, which hit the Australian Top 20. To tide expectant fans over they just released the neon drenched stand-alone single Survival in the City.

As their name suggests Client Liaison pull inspiration from the peculiar idolisation afforded to big business in the 80s.

"It's one of our core things," Morgan says of their corporate-chic style, noting that if the band were to have a corporate motto, it would be, "Fantasy is true" .

"There was a corporate mythology back then. When kids were asked what they wanted to be when they grew up and they'd say, "a businessman!". It's aspirational, but it's also ridiculous. Especially in today's life. Businessmen now wear leisure wear or active wear."

Then he pauses, and with the understatement of a man who just minutes ago was enthusing about the huge wardrobe of era-appropriate, business attire he and Miller have compiled says, "We still believe in the suit."

LOWDOWN:

Who: Monte Morgan

What: Melbourne's 80s-inspired Client Liaison

When: Playing tonight at Galatos