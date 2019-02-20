My first job was ...

a paper route in Palmy North.

It taught me …

it's hard to please everyone and some people just want a chat.

My big break came …

Hmmm … I've never got to the bottom of exactly who to thank here, but I believe some people lobbied hard to give me the job of hosting 7 Days. Apparently there was some resistance as I was seen more as the Deal or No Deal host. Of course this may all be a story concocted to keep me on the back foot.

The last job I quit was …

The More FM breakfast show. After 18 great years it was time. A very amicable parting of the ways.

The most famous person I've ever met is …

I've been lucky to interview a lot of famous folk over the years from Janet Jackson to David Duchovny but they're usually organised situations where the celebs have little choice. Finding one in the wild is way more exciting. Having said that, Griff Rhys Jones guest-starring on 7 Days recently made me a bumbling, idolising idiot.

They were ...

In my experience, the more famous a person, the nicer they are. The people protecting them can be atrocious, but the stars themselves have real perspective on what got them there. New-found fame and flash-in-the-pan tend to be the less pleasant people to talk to.

The best time I've had on set was …

any time you get the giggles.

But the worst was …

still a good day. I think the worst can just be a personal bad day, when you're doubting yourself and questioning what your value is. We all have those days, I guess. They pass. Eventually I convince myself I am awesome once again.

My dream role would be …

hosting 7 Days. Thank you.

Jeremy Corbett hosts the weekly comedic news-wrap show 7 Days, now in its 10th season, Fridays 9pm on Three.