Fans are going wild after Amazon released the latest teaser for its new Lord of the Rings series - not a trailer, not even a photo, but a simple map.

The map of Middle Earth was revealed on Twitter, and according to fans, ventures far further afield than most J.R.R. Tolkien maps do and the fan theories are flying thick and fast over what it could all mean.

The tweet is captioned: "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky," which has some wondering if the series could focus on the elves.

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky, pic.twitter.com/unJj1Bpde1 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 15, 2019

Fans have picked apart not only what is on the map, but what isn't, theorising everything from when and where it takes place, to who could be involved.

Advertisement

However, given the sheer magnitude of Tolkien's world and the fact that Amazon has very intentionally kept show details under wraps, it's impossible to know what - if anything - the map means.

Either way, it's certainly done its job, with fans taking to social media to express their excitement and get in on the conversation.

The tweet also mentions the three rings for Elves.



THOSE THREE RINGS WERE FORGED BY CELEBRIMBOR FOR GALADRIEL AND GIL-GALAD. CÍRDAN, ELROND AND GANDALF EVENTUALLY WORE THEM TOO LATER ON. WELL, TWO OF THEM.

IF THIS IS RELATED TO THE PLOT THEN THAT MEANS MORE ELF ROYALTY pic.twitter.com/XOxHgCXeRm — 𝕖𝕝𝕗 𝕡𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 (@tolkienthot) February 15, 2019

So, THIS.



Very reminiscent of Khuzdul runes.

Highly doubt this is any form of Tengwar as the markings are very old-norse in nature. If so, why are the directions of the map written in Khuzdul? Just some respectful shoutout to Dwarves or something more? pic.twitter.com/x4Z4R98gSB — 𝕖𝕝𝕗 𝕡𝕣𝕠𝕡𝕒𝕘𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 (@tolkienthot) February 15, 2019

And three more on this map from @LOTRonPrime:



4) This is Second/Third Age map - no Silmarillion.

5) Lack of settlements probably deliberate so we can't identify the Age.

6) In the East were: Blue Wizards, Dwarves, Easterlings (Men), Dark Elves. https://t.co/hRVzEfFT4T — Shaun Gunner (@ShaunGunner) February 15, 2019

Early rumours suggested the series would focus on a young Aragorn, taking place long before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.

Unfortunately, fans won't get answers any time soon, as Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said the series wasn't tipped to release until 2021.