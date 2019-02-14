Elton John will play an extra show in the Hawke's Bay during his New Zealand tour in 2020, it has been announced.

The fourth gig of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" will take place on Waitangi Day, February 6, 2020.

Mission Estate Winery in Hawke's Bay has just announced the show, crediting it to the "phenomenal demand from our Mission Concert Club members".

"Sir Elton John has agreed to perform a 2nd Mission Concert on Waitangi Day - Thursday 6th Feb 2020," Mission Estate said in a statement.

"This is well and truly the very last opportunity to see Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at The Mission Estate Winery Concert."

Club members ticket sale starts at midday tomorrow, February 15.