In what might be a perfect pairing of food and wine, Masterchef star and celebrity chef Chelsea Winter has a new friend – a winemaker.

The newly single Winter, who announced a split from businessman and yachtie Mark Bullot in November after five years together, posted a photo on her Instagram account photographed in a small plane over Great Barrier Island, with author and winemaker Douglas Renall.

She captioned it: "Feeling salty, sunkissed and serene after a couple of weeks at the beach. "

Winter was wearing Alexander McQueen sunglasses and a necklace from Mount Maunganui outlet Neche Design Store.

Her fans reacted enthusiastically commenting "cute couple"…"spunky couple"…"mamma mia, he's not bad".

Douglas Renall has been involved with the wine industry both in New Zealand and France for many years. He has a Bachelor of Wine Science and Viticulture from Hawke's Bay.

He created and edits a wine website and has just published 100 Great New Zealand Wineries

Winter moved to Mount Maunganui last year, saying it "was a dream come true" to live in the Bay of Plenty. She and Bullot have sold their Point Chevalier townhouse in Auckland.

Best selling cookbook author Winter, 34, has commissioned the build of a mansion on one of the Mount's most prestigious streets, where houses boast multimillion-dollar price tags.

She said, on exchanging her busy Auckland life for a Bay beach lifestyle; "[I'm] feeling incredibly grateful to finally call this magical place my home."

Winter already has Bay of Plenty connections, with her father Mark Winter living on Marine Parade in the Mount.

Her brother Simon and sister Dana and their families also live in the Bay.

Winter grew up a farm girl in both Hamilton and Kumeu, but said recently when she launched her fifth book Eat, that she was the "ultimate beach baby, having spent her childhood summers between Great Barrier Island, Raglan and Mount Maunganui.