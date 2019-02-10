New Zealand singer and songwriter, Avalanche City, will release a highly-anticipated third album, My Babylon on February 22.

To mark the milestone, Avalanche City (also known as Dave Baxter) is taking his trademark multi-instrument set-up on a four-date solo New Zealand tour, playing in small and intimate venues in Tauranga, Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Avalanche City emerged in 2011 with his breakout hit song 'Love, Love, Love'. It established Baxter as one of the country's most talented songwriters - winning the prestigious Silver Scroll in 2011 - and preceded the release of his debut full-length album Our New Life Above The Ground.

Avalanche City returned in 2015 with We are for the wild places, - another critically acclaimed album, which peaked at #3 on the NZ album charts and #1 on iTunes.

The record's lead single 'Inside Out' was certified Platinum in New Zealand achieving #1 spot on the NZ single charts, and #1 position at radio in NZ for five consecutive weeks. The single also won Best Music Video at the 2016 NZ Music Awards.

Avalanche City returned to the fold in late 2018 with the single 'Prayed For Love' - a catchy tune with rolling drums, 80s synths and building brass fanfares, which has been blasted on New Zealand radio over summer, and is currently top 40 at radio.

The success of the first two records saw Avalanche City tour the world.

Now Baxter, who lives in Tauranga on an avocado farm with his family, is taking his new album MY BABYLON back to where it all began - the towns and cities of New Zealand.

Having written the songs for MY BABYLON over such a short period of time, the album captures a real moment in time for Baxter.

"I didn't realise it at the time of writing but looking at it now, I was mostly thinking about relationships with friends and family and how they change, and how circumstances change as well. I was searching and asking myself what really matters to me."

All shows are R18, except the Tauranga gig which is all ages. Also, due to the intimate nature of all the handpicked venues for this tour, tickets are extremely limited.

AVALANCHE CITY – MY BABYLON TOUR