One Tree Hill and A Cinderella Story fans around the world will be excited about the latest addition to Riverdale.

American actor Chad Michael Murray has joined the cast, alongside Kiwi star KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse and Charles Melton.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Chad will leave his charismatic high school sweetheart characters behind and move into a role-playing an evil cult leader named Edgar Evernever.

Evernever is the leader of a secret 'farm' that the most recent drama on Riverdale revolves around.

Advertisement

Chad shared the news on his Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Murray took to Instagram today to share the news that "Edgar Evernever has arrived" on Riverdale.

"This is a rock. There are many like it but this one is mine #FMJ #Randommoviereference

Excited to say #EdgarEvernever has arrived."