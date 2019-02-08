Rap star Eminem is heading to Wellington this March for one New Zealand show - but he's bringing some guests with him.

He's just announced the three acts who will be joining him at Rapture in Wellington's Westpac Stadium on March 2.

Aussie hip-hop crew Hilltop Hoods, and American acts Royce Da 5'9" and Boogie, will be performing alongside the Real Slim Shady Star.

Suffa and Pressure of 'Hilltop Hoods' perform on stage. Photo / Getty

Eminem's Australasian tour has sold out in Brisbane, Perth and Wellington, but limited tickets are still available in Sydney and Melbourne.