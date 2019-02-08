Marlon William has postponed the start of his New Zealand tour because of the risk of fire in Nelson.

The Kiwi singer-songwriter was scheduled to perform at Neudorf Vineyard in Upper Moutere today, the first date of a lengthy New Zealand tour behind his new album Make Way For Love.

But a press release issued this afternoon said the tour's first show had been rescheduled until Tuesday "due to fire".

"Due to the ongoing fire risk and smoke coverage in the Tasman region promoters Eccles Entertainment have had to make the hard decision to postpone tonight's Marlon Williams concert at Neudorf Vineyard in Upper Moutere," the release said.

"All tickets purchased for tonight's event remain valid for the new show on Tuesday 12th February."

Refunds are available for anyone who can't attend the new date.

Civil Defence have declared a state of emergency in Nelson as two fires broke out and led to mass evacuations.

Williams' tour now begins in Dunedin on Sunday, before heading back to Nelson on Tuesday, then travelling to Auckland, Whanganui, New Plymouth, Gisborne, Havelock North, Martinborough, Queenstown, Invercargill and Christchurch.

Eccles Entertainment and Marlon Williams "express compassion towards all those affected in the region".