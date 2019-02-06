The first trailer for Taika Waititi's What We Do In The Shadows TV series is here and it does not disappoint.

The new series follows the same flatshare dynamic as the film, but introduces a whole new cast of characters, powers and a whole new setting, in Staten Island, New York.

If you were concerned the move to America might suck the dry Kiwi humour out of the series, the trailer will put your fears to rest as right from the start, the vampires' human familiar Guillermo wakes up his master and congratulates him on a "very cool, very scary" entrance.

They then discuss "general hygiene" in the flat in way which anyone who has ever sat through an awkward flat meeting will immediately recognise.

The series, written and directed by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, follows Laszlo, Nandor and Nadja (Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak and Natasia Demetriou) - a trio of European vampires who are navigating life in modern America.

They're also joined by Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), and their American roommate Colin Robinson, a vampire who, instead of sucking blood, sucks the energy out of his victims by boring them to death.

The series is due to screen in New Zealand on SoHo later this year.