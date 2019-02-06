Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly, who is the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations spanning 24 years, announced an official New Zealand tour yesterday but now the social media announcement has been taken down.

R.Kelly's tweet read: "New tour alert. Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, see y'all soon!"

He didn't list any of the dates or venues on the tour poster, only saying that the 'King of R&B' will be "coming soon."

The announcement comes after Kelly was slated to perform in New Zealand late last year, however, Kelly later came out saying the announcement was "fake".

In 2002, Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography and most recently, was accused of holding young women in a "sex cult".

Big Music Tour confirmed they were bring Kelly down under to play Auckland's Trusts Arena on Friday February 15.

However, Kelly posted on social media: "FAKE TOUR ALERT While I love all my amazing Fans in the Australia region I am NOT involved in this tour nor do I have knowledge of it, it's promoters, etc. I will NOT be in Australia during these dates.

"Watch my social media...when it's time for my next international tour (which is soon) you'll hear it directly from me. Stay tuned for more King shit in the VERY near future!"