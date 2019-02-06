Jennifer Lawrence is getting married!

Lawrence's representative has confirmed to media that the actress and her partner Cooke Maroney are engaged.

The pair sparked engagement rumours after the Hunger Games star was spotted wearing a massive ring on her left hand during a recent date night.

Page Six reported earlier Tuesday that Lawrence, 28, and her art dealer fiance, 33, were seen celebrating at a New York City restaurant over the weekend.

Advertisement

News of Lawrence and Maroney's relationship broke in June 2018 and the pair were then spotted together in Paris and NYC on multiple occasions.

In January, Us Weekly reported the pair were "very serious" and "definitely appear to be in it for the long haul."

"They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul," the source said, noting that the twosome had moved in together.

"Cooke plays very coy when speaking about her to his friends and colleagues," the source added. "He is clearly smitten about her."

It has been reported that the pair were introduced to her each other by Lawrence's best firend and date to the 2014 Oscars, Laura Simpson.