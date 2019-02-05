For the first time in 30 years, the Oscars will go without a host after Kevin Hart was forced to stand down following the resurfacing of homophobic tweets.

A publicist for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has reportedly confirmed to Fox News that the show would go on without a central host for only the second time in the awards' history.

Instead, presenting duties will be shared among 13 stars including Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Daniel Craig and Jennifer Lopez.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Awkwafina, Amandla Stenberg, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also present gongs.

The last time the ceremony had no host was in 1989 at the 61st Academy Awards, and it started with an 11-minute musical segment instead.

It was ultimately branded an "embarrassment" by some of Hollywood's finest, with 17 stars - including the likes of Dame Julie Andrews and Paul Newman - penning a letter to Oscar bosses over it.

According to History.com, the letter read: "The 61st Academy Awards show was an embarrassment to both the Academy and the entire motion picture industry.

"It is neither fitting nor acceptable that the best work in motion pictures be acknowledged in such a demeaning fashion."

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart was forced to step down in December on account of backlash he receieved over a series of homophobic tweets he made in 2009.

Hart issued an apology to the LGBTQ community and resigned as Oscars host.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists," he tweeted, just two days after being announced as host.

"I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."