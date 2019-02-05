After releasing a doco-series on the serial killer, it's only fitting for Netflix to have another Ted Bundy film on their streaming service.

Netflix is closing in a deal with Sundance to acquire US rights and some international rights for the thriller film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron as notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

The deal is said to cost US$9 million according to a source.

After releasing a docu-series on the serial killer, it's only fitting for Netflix to have another Ted Bundy film on their streaming service.

The film shows the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

Extremely Wicked sparked a bidding war involving STX, Lionsgate and Netflix.

The streaming service is said to release the movie some time this spring, however, it is not known yet if the film will be released on New Zealand's Netflix service.

After Extremely Wicked's trailer went live, it caused lots of controversies online, prompting a Ted Bundy survivor to weigh in on the actor's portrayal.

Kathy Kleiner Rubin survived a shooting by Ted Bundy when he crept into her room at Florida State University's Chi Omega house in 1978.

Rubin has revealed to TMZ that she didn't mind Efron's "hot take" as Bundy, on the trailer for Extremely Wicked.

"I don't have a problem with people looking at it, and as long as they understand that what they're watching wasn't a normal person," she told TMZ.

Zac Efron and Ted Bundy. Photos / Voltage Pictures, Getty Images

"I believe that in order to show him exactly the way he was, it's not really glorifying him, but it's showing him, and when they do say positive and wonderful things about him ... that's what they saw, that's what Bundy wanted you to see."

However, she said that film did glorify the serial killer more than it should, but that everyone should see it and understand who Bundy was as a person, even when he seemed like the perfect person.

"I think hopefully it will make women [...] be more aware of their surroundings and be cautious. He had different tactics that he used for people to help him get in cars or do things, and in your gut, if you just feel that something doesn't feel right, just say no."

Those who watched it, particularly women, felt conflicted about Efron's portrayal of being a nice, good-looking guy when in real life Bundy was a sick serial killer.

"Imagine you had a daughter who was raped before being murdered and then decades later an edgy thriller about the man who did it is made, where he's portrayed as some cool, impressive guy rather than the disgusting animal he was, honestly sickening," @_kitto_ tweeted.

imagine you had a daughter that was raped before being murdered and then then decades later an edgy thriller about the man who did it is made, where he’s portrayed as some cool, impressive guy rather than the disgusting animal he was, honestly sickening https://t.co/zi6KH2KkRb — kit (@_kitto_) January 26, 2019

However, others pointed out that the portrayal was accurate as Bundy was charming and preyed upon those around him.