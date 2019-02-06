ASB Waterfront Theatre:

Acclaimed writer and cartoonist Tom Scott has teamed up with his son, The Phoenix Foundation's Samuel Flynn Scott, and Auckland Theatre Company for two plays about his parents.

Joan

, about his mum, has real-life mother-daughter Kate McGill and Ginette McDonald portraying young and old Joan as they converse across time, and old Joan reflects on the sacrifices she made raising six children in Fielding. Samuel composed the music for the production, which plays in tandem with

The Daylight Atheist

, about Tom's father. Expect raucously funny but ultimately moving tales of the unpredictability of life and the power of humour in the face of adversity.

The Daylight Atheist and Joan, ASB Waterfront Theatre, Friday – Saturday, February 23

The first Experimental Dance Week wraps this weekend.

Basement Theatre:

Award-winning dancer, choreographer, collaborator and teacher Alexa Wilson has pulled together 25 performers to stage 14 performances, satellite pop-up shows, workshops and discussions, and a book launch as part of our newest festival, Experimental Dance Week Aotearoa 2019. On all this week, it's aimed to highlight this unique dance genre and foster the growing community of creative minds behind the movement. Expect an eclectic range of performers, each contributing their unique style and perspective to the festival, to continue this weekend.

Experimental Dance Week Aotearoa 2019, Basement Theatre, until Saturday

Q Theatre:

For five years, local writers and performers have been speaking their truth as part of the Legacy Project. It's a Pride Festival event where queer stories are shared on stage but this year, organisers have arranged something a little different. They're asking us to do a bit of crystal ball gazing and think about what stories and challenges the Rainbow community will be talking about in 2025 and how queer experiences will be shared and created. It's your chance to shape what – and how – future stories are told.

Legacy Project, Q Theatre, Saturday at 2pm

The Miltones perform at the Ending HIV Big Gay Out on Sunday. Photo/Stephen Parker

Coyle Park:

And staying proud - with fine weather forecast for the weekend, the Ending HIV Big Gay Out will celebrate its 20th birthday in style. Billed as New Zealand's largest and most fabulous Rainbow community event, it attracts crowds of up to 10,000 who, this year, will be able to dance along with headline acts Openside, Jon Lemmon and The Miltones, enjoy a classical touch from the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and watch a Tom Sainsbury play. Oh, and Mr Gay NZ will also be announced.

Ending HIV Big Gay Out 2019, Coyle Park Point Chevalier, Sunday from midday – 7pm

Waimauku:

The North West Wine, Beer & Food Festival is this Saturday, featuring a huge line-up of talent and some tasty treats. Nick Brightwell, Jed Parsons, Tami Neilson and Gin Wigmore play the event at The Hunting Lodge where you can enjoy some Kiwi tunes while getting a taste of the latest offerings from local vineyards, breweries and restaurants. Gates open at midday and if you need a lift, there are buses leaving from Sale Street in Auckland City and Motutara Road in Muriwai. There's also a kids zone and under 15 get free entry (if pre-registered). Check it out.

The North West Wine, Beer & Food Festival, 305/307 Waikoukou Valley Rd, Waimauku, Saturday