Teeks has big plans for his first headlining show - very big plans.

The Kiwi soul singer has booked a show with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra at the Great Hall, next to the Auckland Town Hall, on March 28.

Teeks, who won Best Māori Artist at the New Zealand Music Awards in 2017, said collaborating with the 72-piece orchestra had always been a dream for him.

"I feel extremely humbled to be given this opportunity," he said. "Performing alongside an orchestra has always been a fantasy of mine, and to be playing my own material makes it pretty special."

Advertisement

Teeks, real name Te Karehana Gardiner-Toi, said he was looking forward to hearing songs from his 2017 EP The Grapefruit Skies performed with the APO.

"To hear the full force of an orchestra play your songs, songs you might have written in your bedroom a few years ago none the wiser, it is crazy to imagine," he said.

"I'm so excited to see what we can do together."

That isn't the only big performance Teeks has booked in March: the Silver Scroll and Taite Music Prize nominee will also perform as one of the headlining acts at three-day music festival Womad in New Plymouth.

He played his first overseas headlining show in London last year.

Tickets for Teeks and the APO go on sale on March 7.