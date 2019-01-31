Batfleck haters rejoice - Ben Affleck appears to be hanging up his cape.

The actor has reportedly played Batman for the last time, according to a Deadline report.

The news comes as a new writer and director, Matt Reeves, is announced for a new Batman film from Warner Bros scheduled for June 25, 2021.

Affleck seemed to confirm the news via a tweet that read: "Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves' vision come to life."

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

reported Affleck, who replaced Christian Bale and played Batman/Bruce Wayne in three films, wouldn't play Batman in the new film.

A chorus of disapproval met Affleck's announcement as Batman, and he was given the nickname 'Batfleck'.