Batfleck haters rejoice - Ben Affleck appears to be hanging up his cape.
The actor has reportedly played Batman for the last time, according to a Deadline report.
The news comes as a new writer and director, Matt Reeves, is announced for a new Batman film from Warner Bros scheduled for June 25, 2021.
Affleck seemed to confirm the news via a tweet that read: "Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see Matt Reeves' vision come to life."
reported Affleck, who replaced Christian Bale and played Batman/Bruce Wayne in three films, wouldn't play Batman in the new film.
A chorus of disapproval met Affleck's announcement as Batman, and he was given the nickname 'Batfleck'.