US actor and comedian Nick Offerman is returning to New Zealand for the first time since 2016 for his new live show, All Rise.

The Parks and Recreation star will bring All Rise to Auckland's Town Hall on Saturday, June 22 and Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal on Tuesday, June 25.

All Rise is described as an evening of "deliberative talking and light dance," written and performed by Offerman.

"My aim in this undertaking is to encourage my fellow Homo Sapiens to aim higher in life than the channels of consumerism would have us imagine," says Offerman of the show.



"It's a proper revival suggesting the existence of a higher power in the land than commerce, one that will cause you to pop, lock and rejoice! Come on down and hear the good news that will make you go jingle-jangle in your juice box"

Offerman was last in New Zealand for his show Full Bush in 2016.