Marie Kondo's drastic clearing out methods might have taken Netflix by storm this month, but it didn't take long for one supposed rule to anger people around the world.
As we binged on episodes of Tiding Up With Marie and vowed to start folding our clothes into neat little stacks, rumours spread that the Japanese cleaning guru was gunning for people's books.
Soon after the show premiered, Twitter user @umjeremy created and shared a meme which featured a photo of Kondo with a speech bubble saying: "Ideally, keep less than 30 books."
The meme soon went viral, along with claims Kondo endorsed the mass throwing out of books which unsurprisingly got some pretty bonkers reactions on Twitter.
But according to Vox, @umjeremy created the meme to make fun of his own book hoarding ways and he never meant for it to be taken as fact.
In The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Kondo writes that she personally keeps her book collection "to about 30 volumes at any one time" but does not tell others that they must do the same.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Kondo cleared up the confusion once and for all while helping the talk show host organise his living room.
"I read that you said that you should only have 30 books," Kimmel said as he and Kondo surveyed his own collection.
"I don't know where that rumour came from," Kondo replied via her interpreter. "That's a complete misconception."
Kondo added that she was "very surprised that there's a rumour going around that you should only keep 30 books," prompting Kimmel to offer to find out "who spread it around".
"I mean we could have them killed. We'll do whatever we need to do," he joked back.