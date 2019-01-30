The Kiwi singer who made headlines for her Harry Styles face tattoo says she simply "wears her heart on her cheek".

Kelsy Karter, who is Kiwi-born but based in Australia, spoke to a local radio station about her decision to get the controversial tattoo of her pop idol.

The tattoo is of the One Direction star's face with his initials in a heart, and takes up prominent real estate on Karter's right cheek.

Explaining why she did it, Karter said: "I'm a big fan of Harry and I'm not afraid to express it. I honestly just don't really know how to do anything half-arse."

She continued: "I just wear my heart on my cheek, and I couldn't really control what way it goes from there."

mama, look what i made me do pic.twitter.com/P5HdUWtQUK — Kelsy Karter (@KelsyKarter) January 27, 2019

Karter, who is a musician herself, shocked her followers with the new tattoo which she posted to social media at the weekend.

She wrote alongside the snaps: "Finally know what I'm getting Harry for his birthday...Mama, look what I made me do."

News.com.au reported that Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste was taking credit for the work.