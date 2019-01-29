The actor who plays C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise says he and his famous gold robot have filmed their final scenes together.

Anthony Daniels took to Twitter with an emotional tribute to the character he's played in six films.

"Today was 3PO's last on Episode IX," Daniels wrote. "He's sad – so am I. But we're so proud to have worked with such a lovely, talented cast & crew lead by J.J. & Kathy.

"I'll miss everyone but I'm glad to know that we've been making something exceptional together, to share with the waiting world."

Daniels has played C-3PO in all eight live action Star Wars films that have been released.

The third and final film in the latest trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will be his last.

The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by JJ Abrams and due for release in December.