LIVE: SOL3 MIO sing your Facebook comments! Posted by nzherald.co.nz on Monday, 28 January 2019

Sol3 Mio are hitting the road for their North Island Back To Basics tour,

To celebrate, the boys joined NZ Herald for a Facebook live stream to interact with fans and sing some mesmerising impromptu harmonies.

In five weeks the trio of Moses Mackay, Pene Pati and Amitai Pati will play the first of eight intimate shows in Tauranga on March 8.

After spending last year overseas and focussing on individual goals, they've ended up in New Zealand at the same time and decided in mid-December to take fans back to the group's roots.

Despite more recently doing arena performances, the group wanted to do what they do best and perform the shows in more personal settings.

"This is what we were built to do and you can hear Sol3 Mio in its purest form," they said.