She reportedly once asked for "everything black" and demanded a scrupulously clean dressing room, but the riders British singer Florence Welch has asked for ahead of tomorrow's Laneway Festival in Auckland remain a mystery.

The Florence and the Machine front woman stunned her support band Clement Marfo and The Frontline in 2011 when she said she wanted "everything black" on her tour rider, the band told Gigwise at the time.

"Black straws, black tissues, black curtains - everything black. We were like 'alright, love'."

The indie rock singer also demanded the backstage team clean her dressing room four times, before claiming it was still not clean, the band said.

Laneway organisers here said they didn't know what riders the You've Got the Love hitmaker had asked for on the Auckland leg of the seven-city Laneway tour.

It was sorted in Australia, as it was for other performers, an organiser said.

Welch and her band are also performing at Spark Arena on Wednesday.

Twenty-eight other acts will also be taking to the four different Laneway stages being set up at Albert Park, including Rex Orange County, Cosmo's Midnight and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Kiwi acts include Miss June, Imugi and Daffodils.

Festival-goers have been warned to pack their sunhats and plenty of sunblock for tomorrow's event, which is expected to take place in sunshine and with temperatures reaching 26C.

Tickets to the festival can be bought from moshtix.co.nz for $184.

An 0800 hotline is also in place for any gig goers concerned for their safety, or to report inappropriate behaviour.

Anyone who feels unsafe can call 0800 LANEWAY to report any concerns.

Restricted view tickets to Florence and the Machine's Spark Arena concert were still available from Ticketmaster for $99.90.

Long weekend of fun

- Ports of Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta tomorrow, with action beginning at 10am.

- Three-day SeePort festival begins at Captain Cook and Marsden wharves continues today and tomorrow and will feature tug of war competitions, helicopter flights, rescue service and Defence Force displays and carnival rides.

- The Auckland International Buskers Festival runs until tomorrow, including a night show tonight at Market Square, Viaduct Harbour.

- The Rodders Beach Festival today at Orewa Reserve.