From glitter designs to braided hair, the trend for dressing up for festivals has become a booming business for Glitter Gypsy owner Mikala Stanton-Hough, whose stand is at One Love and many other festivals and shows in New Zealand. While glitter boobs and bums are still a thing, there's much more to festival style than that she say.

How long have you been doing Glitter Gypsy?

I started Glitter Gypsy in December 2017, so just over a year.

What gave you the idea to start it?

I manage the campground for Bay Dreams, and have been to a lot of overseas festivals which we take inspiration from. I was planning Dream City in 2017 and wanted to do a glitter and braiding stand run by Bay Dreams for the campers as a little extra, then I thought why not start my own business? Basically from there I decided in one day the name of my company, how it was going to look and what we were going to do!

Glitter Gypsy owner Mikala Stanton-Hough (left). Photo / Supplied

What is your background?

I am a Mount local (born and raised). After studying and moving around a few roles in hospitality, I ended up meeting my partner, event promoter Mitch Lowe, and getting involved in the event industry.

International festivals like Coachella have inspired a whole fashion scene here, why do you think that is and what is it about festivals that makes people want to dress up?

Music is a form of expression and so is fashion, so it makes sense that people choose to express themselves more freely while at music festivals. Since the boom of social media people are more regularly made aware of trends happening overseas and feel more inspired to take part.

Mikala Stanton-Hough started Glitter Gypsy in December 2017. Photo / Supplied

What are the trends we are seeing at festivals, for example at Bay Dreams there was a lot of matchy groups, guys dressing the same, or couples dressing in the same fabric, girls with bikini bottoms and fishnets, etc? What else?

Our focus at Glitter Gypsy is not to follow trends but to stock a wide range of festival items that would not normally be found in shopping malls. I noticed that it was quite difficult to find unique festival attire in NZ.

I personally dress up very 'out there' for festivals I attend. And I always had to buy clothing from either Australia, the UK or America. This was one big reason which made me start our own festival clothing line.

From glitter designs to braided hair. Photo / Supplied

Are glitter boobs and bums still a thing?

We did a few glitter boobs and bums at Bay Dreams but I don't feel like the buzz is on them as much as it was last year.

Which festivals are you at/ have been at this year?

Bay Dreams and Sound Splash, One Love, Hidden, Ohakune Mardi Gras and every Bush Doof .

Mikala noticed that it was quite difficult to find unique festival attire in NZ. Photo / Supplied

Where do get inspiration for your work and designs?

I spend a lot of time on social media and travel the world a lot and I personally go to festivals overseas such as Coachella where I see a lot of my inspiration first hand.

What are some of your favourite looks you have done on people?

We like that the customers get to come and choose their own colours and design so each look is unique, it's hard for me to pick a favourite.

My favourite look I have done personally was the look I did on my sister for Halloween, it's a skull using our glitters and jewels.

International festivals like Coachella have inspired a whole fashion scene here. Photo / Supplied

I am fortunate enough to have had influencers such as Michael Finch and also Shaaanxo use my glitters and jewels. Shaaanxo uses my products frequently and you can see pictures and also tutorials on how to create looks with my glitters on her page.

What is your most memorable festival and why?

Bay Dreams 2018 was my most memorable festival as that was the first year and time I did Glitter Gypsy at a festival (I launched on December 14) I had to manage two stalls (one in camping and one in the festival on top of everything else I do) and it was an interesting experience! I am so grateful for that day, as we did so well and the feedback was so amazing it was what allowed us to continue and do what we are doing today.

Glitter beards for the boys. Photo / Supplied

What are your plans/goals going forward for your business?

My main goal is just to grow, grow, grow, and keep making young women and men feel confident! You would be surprised what a little glitter can do!

What are you doing at One Love Festival?

Glitter Gypsy will be located in the main festival marketplace area at One Love Festival. We will be doing all of the glitter, as well as our new biodegradable range.