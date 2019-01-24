Fans of The Office rejoice - a documentary about the mockumentary is coming.

That's according to a report by Zimbio, who reported on a since-deleted Facebook post by Robert Shafer, the actor who played Bob Vance.

Shafer said he'd been invited to take part in a documentary called That's What She Said (And They Said Too!), which would feature "anecdotes from cast, crew, creators, fandom culture, and how the show addressed the larger social issues of the times".

Filming would reportedly begin in April, with its release scheduled in March next year - the show's 15th anniversary.

Advertisement

The American version of The Office was based on the Ricky Gervais' British hit and starred Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the bumbling office manager of a sales supplies company.

It was popular throughout its nine-season run, which ended in 2013, but many of the show's stars have gone on to bigger things, like John Krasinski, who played Jim, and last year released the horror hit A Quiet Place, and Mindy Kaling, who created her own series Champions.

Despite not being the new season or reboot that network NBC has teased, fans have already reacted to the news with delight.

Me learning they're making a documentary about the making of The Office: pic.twitter.com/uJuVW8VK2s — Matt Wood (@rug_wood) January 23, 2019

@aroc_ray



LOOK an office documentary is coming out in 2020! A documentary about a fake documentary it's office inception and I'm actually pretty excited about it 🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂https://t.co/myvV4nmOBn — 𝕟 𝕖 𝕝 𝕝 𝕒 (@hellonella) January 23, 2019

Had an awesome idea today. They should make the documentary version of The Office. I’m literally so curious on how it would be portrayed. And yes this is the 5th time I finished the series. 💁🏻‍♀️ — mary (@marykinsss) January 24, 2019

Despite ending its run in 2013, The Office remains a popular choice on streaming services.

In New Zealand, it streams on Lightbox.