US rock band Weezer released a surprise covers album on Wednesday night, and there's one song in particular that's ruffling a few feathers.

Titled the Teal Album, Weezer's new record features covers of Toto's Africa, Michael Jackson's Billie Jean and a-ha's Take on Me.

But it's their cover of TLC's No Scrubs that has people talking - and not everyone is happy with their version.

"Weezer are covering No Scrubs," wrote Twitter user @raejohnston. "I'm more upset about this than I have any right to be."

But others were more complimentary.

"I just thought it's one of those songs that's freakishly popular," Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo told Apple Music of the cover.

"I was trying to decide which gender perspective to sing it from then I saw this tweet that said, 'If you're a guy covering a song by a girl, you gotta keep the pronouns. For those three minutes you're gay.' So I was like, 'Cool, let's try this.'"