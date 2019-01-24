Fleetwood Mac has added yet another Auckland show to their New Zealand tour this year.

The further show will be at Spark Arena and has now been confirmed alongside their current two other Auckland shows and a Dunedin concert in September.

The new Auckland concert date will be on Thursday, September 12.

The tour will feature the new line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie.

Other newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn will join them and it follows the band's 50+ city North American tour.