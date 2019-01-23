Netflix is the best friend I've ever had.

For starters, she's super popular, always there for me after a bad day and she looks amazing in red and black.

She always has new stories to tell me over a bottle of wine, which I get to drink all of because alcohol tends to leave her fried.

You may think I should leave the house and meet some humans, but you would be wrong and I never abandon my true friends.

But like any pal, Netty also has her off days, and I've been noticing some glitches lately that are becoming harder to ignore.

Her malfunctions were infrequent at the beginning: A typo here, a lag or two there.

But lately, she's gone a bit mad, stealing images and slipping them into unrelated and entirely inappropriate content just for kicks.

I noticed it this week, as the world celebrated Marie Kondo's new cleaning series.

The Japanese organisation queen is now a global sensation, and her Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo encourages peaceful decluttering and choosing joy above all else.

But if Netflix is anything to go by, things in the Kondo camp have really escalated.

Etiquette expert William Hanson shared a screengrab of the latest preview for the Netflix series, which suggests the new Marie "Kommando" isn't screwing around anymore.

The image of a hooded woman in army fatigues, wielding an AK47, is juxtaposed beside Marie's promise to help clients "clear out the clutter and choose joy".

It's confusing, to say the least.

The Netflix glitch was retweeted more than 50,000 times and attracted 200,000 likes.

Even beloved celebrity author Chrissy Teign chimed in: "DOES IT SPARK JOY MOTHERF***ER??"

I guess you never really know a person until Season 2 of their show, right?

Marie Kondo, the gentle, joyful queen of decluttering ... or is she? Photo / Supplied

In the spirit of accountability, I did some digging and found that my pal Netflix is a real fan of the old switcheroo.

She loves a sneaky glitch.

Here's what I found.

Passion of the Christ

I mean, if we're talking technicalities, this sort of works.

But there's no way Jesus Christ's parents would overlook him getting stuck into the egg nog.

They're not wrong ... Photo / Supplied

How I Met Your Mother

I am positive this is not how the family friendly TV series concluded. Also, what a way for Ted to break the news to his kids …

A couple of years ago this one happened to me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vehL5v8hyc — Jessi Saylors (@peppermintJ3ss) January 22, 2019

Dear White People

What a woke observation, Netflix. I knew we were best friends for a reason.

Bible Secrets

A description of a Winston Churchill documentary somehow ended up beside this angelic image of a floating Jesus.

That is some serious tea you're sharing, Netflix.

No one disputes he had a tough life, I just didn't know it was this bad. Photo / Supplied

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Don't let those puppy eyes fool you, this dog has seen some stuff.

Our glitch was better: pic.twitter.com/rogb7U5Xqi — Selma Shennib (@selmashutup) January 22, 2019

Saussage Party

It's Kung Fu Panda I feel the most sympathy for in this situation.

Another off day for Netflix, perhaps. Photo / Supplied

Hitler's One Chance

Instead of promoting a biopic about opera singer and Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts, Netflix chose to feature a grainy photograph of Adolf Hitler next to this blurb.

Sure, Hitler made the world pay attention … it just happened during history's most unforgivable atrocities, as he reigned down terror upon millions of innocent people.

Oh, Netflix.

Out and proud

Again, this is just too uncomfortable to comprehend.

A photograph of Nazi soldiers marching with banners, beside the story of America's struggling LGBT community.

Food for thought

You know what, Netflix? You really hit the nail on the head with this glitch. I cannot fault you here.

Skill, speed and ingenuity are great traits to survive a zombie apocalypse. Photo / Supplied

Feel good vibes

What usually comes to mind when you think of "love, laughter and the best friends you could ask for"?

I seriously doubt it's a crazed serial killer doll, violent prisoners or tornado chasing vehicles.

weird netflix glitch: all these shows/movies are about love, laughter and the best friends you could ask for. pic.twitter.com/MC5La7UxbB — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) October 13, 2017

Barney

I never knew Barney and his friends were part of a violent Colombian drug cartel. But I wouldn't put it past him, that purple bastard.

Anyone else really curious about the Netflix race condition that causes the description mismatches in the UI? I hope they leave it forever. pic.twitter.com/rq3MSVLRJO — Nick Craver (@Nick_Craver) June 12, 2017

Pokemon prison?

Oh … oh my. Where did it all go wrong for you, Ash?