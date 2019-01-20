Victoria Beckham has finally addressed the long-running and ever-persistent rumours that she and her husband David Beckham are on the brink of divorce.

The couple were hit by claims their marriage was in trouble last year - after 19 years together.

However, the mother-of-four called the rumours "completely fabricated" and admitted that the constant speculation was "annoying" and "frustrating".

She told The Guardian: "It can get quite frustrating. But I leave it to my PR team. I don't get involved.

"You do have to be quite controlling because people do believe what they read, and when it's completely fabricated, that's really annoying."

Beckham also took time in the interview to praise her husband for keeping the household in check while she's busy running her fashion empire.

She said he was "at home in London doing the school run, cooking dinner, helping with homework so that I can be here". She also added that he does all the cooking for the household saying, "I never cook".

The pair are parents to Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, Harper, seven.