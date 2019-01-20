Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly keen to tie the knot as soon as possible.

The 39-year-old actor and Katherine, 29, announced their engagement earlier this month and according to a source close to the loved-up couple, they don't intend to waste any time before getting married.

The insider told E! News: "It will not be a long engagement."

What's more, Katherine is said to be head-over-heels in love with the 'Jurassic World' star, who has a six-year-old son called Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

A source shared: "Katherine definitely found her Prince Charming."

News of their engagement is also said to have thrilled Katherine's parents, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

In fact, an insider recently claimed that Chris "instantly" felt like a member of Katherine's family.

Although they only began dating in June, the engagement doesn't feel "quick" for them because their close family bond made it seem like they had been together for years.

The source explained: "For someone on the outside, it might seem their engagement came too quickly. But for everyone close to them, it feels like they have been dating much longer than they actually have.

"They never had a typical relationship. It very much helped that Chris already knew Maria. They didn't have to take things slowly because they were getting to know each other's families. Katherine's family instantly treated Chris like a family member."

Chris shared the news of their engagement on social media via a picture of himself and Katherine hugging, with her engagement ring on display.

Alongside the snap, he wrote: "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! (sic)"

Katherine later re-posted the photograph to her own Instagram, captioning the image: "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you. (sic)"