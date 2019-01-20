Brad Pitt is reportedly dating award-winning actress Charlize Theron two years after his split from wife Angelina Jolie.

The 55-year-old Allied actor was introduced to the 43-year-old actress by her ex-fiance Sean Penn, according to The Sun.

"They have been casually seeing each other for nearly a month now. They've been friends for some time — ironically through Sean — but things have developed," a source claimed.

Brad, an executive producter of If Beale Street Could Talk, went to watch the screening at a private house in the Hollywood Hills. Charlize went to a viewing of Roma in LA's Chateau Marmont on January 12.

The source said: "Brad came over to Chateau afterwards, changed his outfit and joined Charlize in a corner of the bar.

Actress Charlize Theron arrives at the premiere of Focus Features' 'Atomic Blonde'. Photo / Getty Images

"She was on a vodka cocktail while he stuck to mineral water.

The Hollywood actor stopped drinking alcohol after his split from Jolie.

"They were ridiculously touchy-feely and his arm was around her back. At one point he winked at her.

"Brad seemed in a really good place — they both looked really happy," said the insider.

Brad split from Angelina Jolie in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

The power couple started dating around Christmas, claims a source. They have reportedly spent a lot of time at his Los Feliz mansion in LA.

Charlize was last linked to Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard from HBO series Big Little Lies.

Brad Pitt's last known romantic partner is Angelina Jolie, though there have been numerous reports he is dating ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, all of which have been denied.