If you thought we'd successfully left the In Your Feelings challenge in 2018, you were wrong but it's ok because the person bringing it back is none other than Oprah.

The iconic celeb may be a little late to the Drake party, but she put her own spin on the viral dance challenge and left many wanting more.

Oprah did the challenge while shooting the new cover of Oprah Magazine, when it seems the team put it on to get her moving and smiling for some more dynamic photos.

The official Instagram account for Oprah Magazine posted the video online with a message for the rapper.

Advertisement

They wrote: "Drake, we think it's time to remix #InMyFeelings to, 'Op-rah, do you love me? Are you riding?'"

And fans were loving it, flooding the post with comments saying everything from, "You go girl!" to "Did you just shake it? Hey now!"

If anyone's allowed to arrive late to a trend, it's Oprah.