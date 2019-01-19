A dancer has alleged Michael Jackson raped him over the course of seven years when he was just seven years old.

Wade Robson made the allegations in a new film, Leaving Neverland, which will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.

Robson previously sued Jackson's estate for $2.2 billion over the abuse and in court filings from 2013, he revealed details of the alleged abuse from the age of seven until Jackson "lost interest" in him when he turned 14.

According to The Sun, the lawsuit was dismissed as the judge ruled Jackson's estate could not be held responsible for the allegations.

Leaving Neverland features interviews with accusers Mr Robson and James Safechuck, who are now in their 30s.

The film's synopsis reads: "Through gut-wrenching interviews with the now-adult men and their families, Leaving Neverland crafts a portrait of sustained exploitation and deception."

Mr Robson filed his lawsuit in 2013 saying stress and trauma had forced him to face the truth of his own abuse. Mr Safechuck filed a similar lawsuit the following year.

Vince Finaldi, who represents Mr Robson and Mr Safechuck, said their suits were dismissed on technical grounds and they are now under appeal.

"There were never any rulings to the court as to their testimony. We stand by our clients, and we believe them, and we fully expect them to be vindicated," he told the Associated Press.

Leaving Neverland director and producer Dan Reed said in a statement that "It took great courage for these two men to tell their stories and I have no question about their validity.

"If there's anything we've learned during this time in our history, it's that sexual abuse is complicated, and survivors' voices need to be listened to."

Choreographer Wade Robson pictured in 2004. Photo / Getty Images

The Jackson estate also released a statement saying the documentary is "just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations."

"Wade Robson and James Safechuck have both testified under oath that Michael never did anything inappropriate toward them," the statement said, adding both had filed lawsuits that have been dismissed.

"This is yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on Michael Jackson."

Jackson was acquitted of all molestation charges in 2005 and died four years later following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol.