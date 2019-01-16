Peter Jackson is returning to his bloody roots for his next project.

The acclaimed filmmaker is one of Hollywood's most successful directors thanks to his work on big budget trilogies The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit.

But he told The Hollywood Reporter that he's going back to his early films, low-budget shock-fests like Bad Taste and Braindead, for his next project.

"I've decided to go back and do this to my old films — the first four I made, which I own but never rereleased," Jackson told THR.

"I've done some tests ... and shit, it looks fantastic!"

Jackson's first four films were 1987's Bad Taste, 1989's Meet the Feebles, 1992's Braindead and 1994's 1994 Heavenly Creatures.

He told THR he plans to use technology from his last film, the World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, to create a box set full of deleted scenes and extra content.

"I'm pretty keen to actually just get them back out there again," he says.

"That's sort of my plan for now: to do a nice little box set — the early years! The naughty years!"

Jackson also said he and partner Fran Walsh would be open to making another gory shocker, "if the right project comes along".

"Oh, I'm very happy to be disgusting again ... It would be interesting to see how disgusting Fran and I could be in our older age compared to our younger years because we've learned a few things since then," he said.

"We know a little bit more about the world than we did then, so maybe our levels of disgusting could go into whole new places!"

• Read the full interview here.