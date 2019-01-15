Asking a woman — any woman, celebrity or not — when she plans to have children is just about as personal as it comes.

Asking Margot Robbie, one of Hollywood's biggest actors, while she's promoting her latest film, when she plans to hit pause on her stellar movie career to try for a baby is a bold move for any journalist. And was probably destined to end badly.

The Oscar-nominated Aussie star is currently on the press tour for her new movie, Mary Queen Of Scots, in which she plays Queen Elizabeth I.

Of no relevance to the historical epic (aside from the fact that her character never produced an heir), Robbie, 28, married British film director Tom Ackerley, 29, two years ago.

Alas, it seems she's been pressed by complete strangers on numerous occasions since her nuptials on when she'll produce an heir of her own.

/Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie attend the Philadelphia Flyers vs New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden on November 19, 2014 in New York City. Photo / Getty

Robbie's response is pure fire.

"It made me really angry," she told Radio Times recently.

"How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood or my own body?

"I got married and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'

"I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."

For the record, the Queensland native has her plate pretty full right now. She has signed on to play the role of Barbie in a live-action movie, and will also be reprising her role as Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad sequel.

Robbie has also started up her own production company, LuckyChap.

"I wasn't seeing many scripts where I wanted to play the female role — I always wanted to play the male role," she told Radio Times of her reason for starting the company. "The female roles are always a catalyst for the male story, and that's unsatisfying.

"So I was like, 'Well, we'll start making our own films, because we can't just sit around for ever and wait for them to come along.'"