Rob Kardashian has claimed he was forced to hire security to protect himself from Blac Chyna following her alleged "violent attack" in 2016.

The 31-year-old reality star previously claimed his former partner - with whom he shares two-year-old daughter Dream - "consumed a significant amount of drugs and alcohol" before damaging his television, the walls, breaking down a door and destroying his phone in an incident on December 14, 2016.

And in new court documents obtained by The Blast, Rob is now claiming that following the alleged incident, he was forced to pay out over $100,000, which included hiring security guards to protect him.

China had originally filed court documents stating any alleged damages she caused to his property would only total $5,000, but the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star alleges the total damage was substantially more.

Rob claims it cost him $17,000 to "repair and/or replace only part of the property" Chyna destroyed.

Court documents state: "Invoices issued to Plaintiff prove that the cost of repairing and replacing some (but not all) of the property damage White caused exceeded $15,800 (including $12,695.47 to replace drywall, patch holes and repaint walls and $3,119.01 to replace the television White destroyed).

"Plaintiff also incurred substantial costs in changing locks and hiring security to deter additional violent attacks on his person and property."

The partial bill stated in the documents totals $17,697.48, and doesn't include his alleged broken cell phone or the cost of having to change his locks and provide security at his home.

Earlier this month, Chyna filed documents claiming that whilst she is planning to fight back against some of the allegations against her, she will pay for a replacement television for her former beau.

Court documents at the time read: "Chyna will present evidence that the damaged gingerbread house was a gift to her from Kris Jenner and that Rob consented to the damage done to his t-shirt. Regarding the television set, Chyna has informed them ... that she will reimburse Rob for the cost to replace the television. She will generously value Rob's t-shirt at $250."

She also insists that her actions were "caused and necessitated by the actions of Plaintiffs, and was reasonable and necessary for Defendant's self-defence and defence of others".

-Bang! Showbiz