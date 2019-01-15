A rapper soon to visit New Zealand has topped the American album charts with his debut record - but he only sold 823 copies.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's second album HOODIE SZN came out on December 21, and this week scored the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album charts.

As Complex pointed out, his album sold just 823 physical copies, which meant the rapper achieved the feat through last week's 823 million album streams, which are included in chart figures.

He's set a new record for sales figures for No. 1 albums, with the previous low set just one week earlier by 21 Savage and his second album I Am > I Was, which sold 3481 copies.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie performs in Auckland at the Laneway Festival on January 28.

In New Zealand, the No. 1 album is the A Star is Born soundtrack.

