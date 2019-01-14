After her incredible night at the Critics' Choice Awards, where she won Best Actress and Best Song, Lady Gaga's night has ended on a much sadder note.
The A Star Is Born actor has revealed on Twitter that her horse, Arabella, is on her death bed, and that she had to rush home from the awards to say goodbye.
"I am so honoured and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress. My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying," Gaga wrote.
"She is and was a beautiful horse.
"When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared.
"She will forever be a part of me."
It comes after the 32-year-old put on an emotional display after winning Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards.
In a rare twist, the A Star Is Born actor tied with Glenn Close from The Wife, who beat Gaga for the same award at the Golden Globes last week.
Referring to the piano music that plays when a winner speaks too long in their victory address, Gaga quipped: "It's OK I can still do this with a piano background".
After being announced as the second winner following Close's speech, the singer-turned-actor broke down in tears, before tripping on her way up to the stage and admitting she spilt water everywhere.
"My mother and Glenn are good friends, I'm so very happy you won this evening," Gaga said.
"I am so honored by this. I went to places in my mind and my heart that I did not know existed."
It follows another tie earlier in the evening, with both Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.
The awards, held in California and available to view express from the US on Fox8, are considered one of the best barometers for predicting the Academy Awards.
A Star Is Born picked up another win thanks to Shallow, written and sung by Gaga, which won Best Song, while Roma won Best Picture and Christian Bale won Best Actor for Vice.
Period drama The Favourite lead this years nominations with a total of 14, followed closely by Black Panther which notched 12 nods.
It's a blow for Bradley Cooper, whose Oscars campaign is starting to lose steam after he failed to claim Best Actor and Best Director at both the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes.
Earlier in the night, Chrissy Teigen managed to steal the attention after getting kicked out from behind the bar at the event, as her husband John Legend watched on.
In a video posted to the Critics' Choice official Twitter, Teigen is seen being told off by staff before hanging her head and walking away.
Here is the full list of winners:
FILM
BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
First Man
Green Book
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma (WINNER)
A Star Is Born
Vice
BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife (WINNER)
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born (WINNER)
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Ryan Gosling, First Man
Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle, First Man
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (WINNER)
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
#SEEHER AWARD
Claire Foy
BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
Deadpool 2
The Death of Stalin
The Favourite
Game Night
Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale, Vice (WINNER)
Jason Bateman, Game Night
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite (WINNER)
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Rachel McAdams, Game Night
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite (WINNER)
Vice
Widows
BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
A Quiet Place (WINNER)
Suspiria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Green Book (WINNER)
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade (WINNER)
Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give
Sunny Suljic, Mid90s
BEST SONG
All the Stars, Black Panther
Girl in the Movies, Dumplin'
I'll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow, A Star Is Born (WINNER)
Trip a Little Light Fantastic, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (WINNER)
Ready Player One
Widows
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Grinch
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (WINNER)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham: Eighth Grade
Alfonso Cuarón: Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara: The Favourite
Adam McKay: Vice
Paul Schrader: First Reformed (WINNER)
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly: Green Book
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski: A Quiet Place
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole: Black Panther
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins: If Beale Street Could Talk (WINNER)
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters: A Star Is Born
Josh Singer: First Man
Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee: BlacKkKlansman
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma (WINNER)
James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
Rachel Morrison, Black Panther
Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
Linus Sandgren, First Man
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, Black Panther (WINNER)
Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, Roma
Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians
Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, The Favourite
Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, First Man
John Myhre and Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST EDITING
Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born
Hank Corwin, Vice
Tom Cross, First Man (WINNER)
Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite
Joe Walker, Widows
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Ruth Carter, Black Panther (WINNER)
Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Suspiria
Vice (WINNER)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther (WINNER)
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Mission: Impossible — Fallout
Ready Player One
BEST SCORE
Kris Bowers, Green Book
Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man (WINNER)
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Burning
Capernaum
Cold War
Roma (WINNER)
Shoplifters
TELEVISION
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (WINNER)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (WINNER)
Elizabeth Olsen, Sorry For Your Loss
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
BEST LIMITED SERIES
A Very English Scandal
American Vandal
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (WINNER)
Escape at Dannemora
Genius: Picasso
Sharp Objects
BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Americans (WINNER)
Better Call Saul
The Good Fight
Homecoming
Killing Eve
My Brilliant Friend
Pose
Succession
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta
Barry
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
The Middle
One Day at a Time
Schitt's Creek
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria, Brockmire
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry (WINNER)
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Allison Janney, Mom
Justina Machado, One Day at a Time
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Issa Rae, Insecure
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (WINNER)
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects (WINNER)
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora (WINNER)
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Carrie Coon, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Anna Deavere Smith, Notes From the Field
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Eric Lange, Escape at Dannemora
Alex Rich, Genius: Picasso
Peter Sarsgaard, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ellen Burstyn, The Tale
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects (WINNER)
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Julia Garner, Dirty John
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Elizabeth Perkins, Sharp Objects
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Richard Cabral, Mayans M.C
Asia Kate Dillon, Billions
Noah Emmerich, The Americans (WINNER)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Richard Schiff, The Good Doctor
Shea Whigham, Homecoming
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Dina Shihabi, Jack Ryan
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld (WINNER)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Holly Taylor, The Americans
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Nico Santos, Superstore
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry (WINNER)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (WINNER)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Laurie Metcalf, The Conners
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time
Zoe Perry, Young Sheldon
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Miriam Shor, Younger
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Icebox
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (WINNER)
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Notes from the Field
The Tale
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Adventure Time
Archer
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman (WINNER)
The Simpsons
South Park