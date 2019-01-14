After her incredible night at the Critics' Choice Awards, where she won Best Actress and Best Song, Lady Gaga's night has ended on a much sadder note.

The A Star Is Born actor has revealed on Twitter that her horse, Arabella, is on her death bed, and that she had to rush home from the awards to say goodbye.

"I am so honoured and blessed to have won both Best Song and Best Actress. My heart is exploding with pride. But it saddens me to say that just after the show I learned that my dear angel of a horse, Arabella, is dying," Gaga wrote.

"She is and was a beautiful horse.

"When she was in pain, so was I. I will never forget the moments we shared.

"She will forever be a part of me."

It comes after the 32-year-old put on an emotional display after winning Best Actress at the Critics' Choice Awards.

In a rare twist, the A Star Is Born actor tied with Glenn Close from The Wife, who beat Gaga for the same award at the Golden Globes last week.

Referring to the piano music that plays when a winner speaks too long in their victory address, Gaga quipped: "It's OK I can still do this with a piano background".

Glenn Close, left, and Lady Gaga react after winning the awards for best actress in a tie at the 24th annual Critics' Choice Awards. Photo / AP

After being announced as the second winner following Close's speech, the singer-turned-actor broke down in tears, before tripping on her way up to the stage and admitting she spilt water everywhere.

"My mother and Glenn are good friends, I'm so very happy you won this evening," Gaga said.

"I am so honored by this. I went to places in my mind and my heart that I did not know existed."

It follows another tie earlier in the evening, with both Amy Adams and Patricia Arquette winning Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

The awards, held in California and available to view express from the US on Fox8, are considered one of the best barometers for predicting the Academy Awards.

A Star Is Born picked up another win thanks to Shallow, written and sung by Gaga, which won Best Song, while Roma won Best Picture and Christian Bale won Best Actor for Vice.

Lady Gaga won the first award of the night for best song. Photo / AP

Period drama The Favourite lead this years nominations with a total of 14, followed closely by Black Panther which notched 12 nods.

It's a blow for Bradley Cooper, whose Oscars campaign is starting to lose steam after he failed to claim Best Actor and Best Director at both the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes.

Earlier in the night, Chrissy Teigen managed to steal the attention after getting kicked out from behind the bar at the event, as her husband John Legend watched on.

In a video posted to the Critics' Choice official Twitter, Teigen is seen being told off by staff before hanging her head and walking away.

