Piers Morgan has revealed why he's been in hospital recently.

The controversial TV host recently revealed on Instagram that he'd been admitted to hospital - but didn't say why he was there.

"Bad news: I'm not dying," Morgan wrote on Instagram to his 365,000 followers. "I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people."

His post sparked a flurry of rumours, which Morgan put to bed with a follow-up post showing off his favourite sandwich fillings.

Advertisement

Morgan revealed he'd been suffering from gastritis, a stomach inflamation, and had a gastroscopy to investigate what was wrong.

He said he was recovering by eating pickle and cheese sandwiches and watching television.

Page Six reported Morgan would return to his show Good Morning Britain this week to explain more.