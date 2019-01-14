Piers Morgan has revealed why he's been in hospital recently.
The controversial TV host recently revealed on Instagram that he'd been admitted to hospital - but didn't say why he was there.
"Bad news: I'm not dying," Morgan wrote on Instagram to his 365,000 followers. "I can only apologise for all the distress I know this will cause some people."
His post sparked a flurry of rumours, which Morgan put to bed with a follow-up post showing off his favourite sandwich fillings.
Morgan revealed he'd been suffering from gastritis, a stomach inflamation, and had a gastroscopy to investigate what was wrong.
My niece just turned up with this gift to help with my post-gastroscopy rehab (which boils down to intensive reclining on the sofa, watching TV). Will probably exacerbate the gastritis but I can't think of anything more guaranteed to make me feel better than the components for my favourite sandwich. Thank you @phoebe_tom - excellent work!
He said he was recovering by eating pickle and cheese sandwiches and watching television.
Page Six reported Morgan would return to his show Good Morning Britain this week to explain more.